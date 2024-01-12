Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson addresses his short-term future after agent conversations
Brenden Aaronson has started just four Bundesliga games after joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds United
Brenden Aaronson has reiterated his desire to remain with Union Berlin and make a success of his time in the German capital. It's fair to say Aaronson has struggled for traction since making the loan switch to Union from Leeds United last summer.
The American has started just four Bundesliga games this season and it's fair to say his impact has been limited at best as Union find themselves floundering at the foot of the division at the halfway point. As such, Aaronson could have been forgiven for assessing his options during the January transfer window and looking elsewhere in an attempt to try and get his career back on track.
However, the 23-year-old isn't ready to give up on his desire to work his way into the picture under Nenad Bjelica, who replaced the sacked Urs Fischer in November, and he has told his representatives just yet.
In an interview with German outlet Kicker, Aaronson insists he told his agent: "I'm here and I want to be here. I like the boys and the club."
Turning over a new leaf for 2024 could be beneficial for Aaronson, then, if he is to make it in the Bundesliga and, while the the competition has taken a winter break, it seems the American is going the right way about turning his form around. After a goalless first half of the campaign, Aaronson bagged his first in Union colours on Saturday as he scored in the 2-0 friendly win over third tier outfit Arminia Bielefeld.
Of course, the meeting was nothing more than an exercise for Union as they prepare for this weekend's Bundesliga return, but Aaronson will be hoping his goal can kickstart his campaign. "It's a big motivation for me," he added. "I've had a lot of chances to score goals in the last few months and haven't been able to finish it. This goal is good for me."