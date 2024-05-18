Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A loaned out Leeds United player has experienced a very dramatic final day.

USA international attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson departed Leeds last summer on a loan exit relegation release clause to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin for the 2023-24 campaign.

The season has not been a good one for the team who began Saturday’s final day sat third-bottom, occupying the division’s relegation play-off place. Union Berlin needed a final day victory at home to SC Freiburg plus dropped points from one of relegation-battling pair Mainz and VfL Bochum in order to secure their top-flight status.

With 68 minutes on the clock, Aaronson served up his third assist of the season, setting up Benedict Hollerbach to put Union Berlin into a 1-0 lead. With Buchum losing at Werder Bremen, the goal had Union Berlin heading for safety yet there was to be a further twist.

With just five minutes left, Ritsu Doan equalised for Freiburg, levelling the contest at 1-1 and leaving Union Berlin heading for the relegation play-offs. Yet incredibly Union Berlin hit back to net a 92nd-minute winner through Janik Haberer to seal a 2-1 victory and top-flight survival.

Union Berlin have ultimately stayed up on goal difference, Bochum now consigned to the relegation play-offs after their defeat at Werder Bremen.

Max Wober, another loaned out Leeds player, was not involved for Borussia Mönchengladbach who were walloped 4-0 at final day hosts VfB Stuttgart. Mönchengladbach finish the season in 14th place, one point and one position above Union Berlin.