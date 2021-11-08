Ian Poveda - Blackburn Rovers

The 21-year-old played a starring role at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

Poveda had struggled to make a huge impact for Tony Mowbray - making just six appearances in total ahead of the weekend - though put together a breakout performance against Sheffield United in a 3-1 win.

Leeds United's Leif Davis in action for loan club Bournemouth. Pic: Getty

The winger provided an assist along with scoring a goal and also secured the man of the match award.

“It was a very special day for me, very emotional," he reflected.

“To score, assist and get man of the match, it’s a moment that I dreamed of the night before, thankfully it came true.

“The team was outstanding against a great side. The lads did amazing to bounce back from the midweek defeat to Fulham.

"We stuck at it, the manager had faith in us and was driving us on."

Leif Davis - Bournemouth

Leif Davis secured the man of the match award for loan club AFC Bournemouth over the weekend.

The 21-year-old earned just his second start for Scott Parker' s men in the Championship after several injury problems and provided an assist in the 4-0 victory over Swansea City.

Head coach Scott Park described the full-back as an "animal" post-match.

"I was pleased for him," Parker said post-match. "He’s had to wait for his opportunity. He’s struggled since coming in for many reasons. He’s had injury and illness so it’s been a bit of a stuttering start.

"He’s also a young player and he’s not got vast experience in the arena so we’ve had to work and help him through that.

"What pleased me the most is that he started slowly in that sense today, then he just grew into the game. He was an animal really and got an assist, so I was pleased for him."

Hélder Costa - Valencia

Costa completed 85 minutes in Valencia's 3-3 draw with Atletico Madrid in La Liga - where they scored twice in injury-time.

The winger has started to earn more opportunities at the Mestalla in recent weeks, having made seven appearances in total.

Costa spoke about his time in Spain so far last week: “I feel better here, I came from a not so good situation. But Valencia has given me the opportunity to relaunch my career and I think this is the ideal place to do that.

“I hope to be up to the challenge. I didn’t have continuity of games, but the coach has given me a chance and I want to make the most of it. I know I have to improve my weaknesses.”

Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza

The Poland Under-21 international was an unused substitute in UD Ibiza's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad B.

Bogusz has made 12 appearances in La Liga 2, bagging three goals and three assists so far.

Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town

The striker was a late substitute for Fleetwood in the FA Cup against Burton Albion.

Simon Grayson saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Edmondson has made 11 appearances in total though is yet to find the back of the net.

Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe

McCalmont completed 90 minutes for Morecambe in the FA Cup against Newport County.

The 21-year-old helped his side to a 1-0 victory, whilst picking up his 15th appearance of the campaign.

Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria

Caprile completed the match in goal for Pro Patria in a 1-0 defeat to Fiorenzuola in Serie C.

The young Whites stopper has featured in 12 games this season, becoming the club's number one goalkeeper.

Kiko Casilla - Elche

Casilla was named on the bench in Elche's 2-2 draw with Mallorca in La Liga. He has made 12 appearances this season so far.

Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión

The striker scored his first goal of the season for Real Union in a 2-0 win over UD Sanse.

Temenuhzkov has made seven appearances in the Primera Division Group One so far this season.

Laurens de Bock - SV Zulte Waregem