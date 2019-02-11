Leeds United loan watch: Tyler Denton sees red after clash with Mallik Wilks, Tom Pearce makes debut

Leeds United loanee Tyler Denton saw red this weekend.
Leeds United loanee Tyler Denton saw red this weekend.
0
Have your say

We take a closer look at how Leeds United's loanees fared this weekend for their temporary club's - take a look below.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers; Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

United striker Mallik Wilks and left-back Tyler Denton had an eventful afternoon as the pair were reunited in League One. Wilks got the better of his counterpart as Denton picked up a second yellow for a tackle on the striker to receive his marching orders on the stroke of half-time. Denton had earlier been booked for time wasting.

Wilks featured for 79 minutes in his side's 3-1 victory over Posh, picking up a yellow card himself in the process.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

The United left-back made his Scunthorpe debut on Saturday afternoon in League One having joined Stuart McCall's side on loan last month. Scunthorpe ran out 2-0 winners over Accrington Stanley at Glanford Park.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The Whites playmaker made his second start for Getafe as he completed 71 minutes of a 3-1 La Liga home win over Celta Vigo.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

Coyle made his return following a three-game ban imposed after sending off at Rochdale last month. The right-back completed 90 minutes of Fleetwood's 1-0 victory over Bradford City at Valley Parade and picked up a booking in injury-time.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The Irish defender again missed out on Bradford City's match day squad for their 1-0 defeat to the Cod Army. O'Connor has seen just 45 minutes of action under David Hopkin so far.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

Dalby was handed his Morecambe debut on Saturday afternoon as he stepped off the bench in the 89th minute in his side's 3-2 home defeat to Bury.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Irish defender was an unused substitute during Hearts' 4-0 Scottish Cup victory over Auchinleck Talbot.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 19-year-old defender completed 90 minutes of Town's 3-2 away victory over Dover Athletic in the National League on Saturday.

Will Huffer - Barnet

The 20-year-old goalkeeper was an unused substitute as Barnet fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Sutton United in the National League.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The forward completed 90 minutes of Trabzonspor's 3-1 Turkish Super Lig defeat to Galatasaray. Ekuban featured on the left wing.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II; Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Anita was an unused substitute as his side made the trip to face fellow loanee Jay-Roy Grot's VVV-Venlo on Saturday afternoon. Grot stepped off the bench in the 76th minute as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

The Turkish side are in action on Monday evening.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The Allsvenskan season begins in March.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 71 minutes of Zwolle's 1-1 Eredivisie draw with Heerenveen.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

De Bock featured for 82 minutes of Oostende's 1-1 away draw with Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic wasn't included in Barakaldo's match day squad for their 2-1 defeat to Arenas Club.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 2-1 victory over Barcelona B.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

Machuca wasn't included in Burgos' match day squad as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Fabril.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa featured for 90 minutes as Vilafranca fell to a 1-0 defeat to Granollers at home.