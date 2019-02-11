Leeds United loan watch: Tyler Denton sees red after clash with Mallik Wilks, Tom Pearce makes debut

Have your say

We take a closer look at how Leeds United's loanees fared this weekend for their temporary club's - take a look below.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers; Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

United striker Mallik Wilks and left-back Tyler Denton had an eventful afternoon as the pair were reunited in League One. Wilks got the better of his counterpart as Denton picked up a second yellow for a tackle on the striker to receive his marching orders on the stroke of half-time. Denton had earlier been booked for time wasting.

Wilks featured for 79 minutes in his side's 3-1 victory over Posh, picking up a yellow card himself in the process.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

The United left-back made his Scunthorpe debut on Saturday afternoon in League One having joined Stuart McCall's side on loan last month. Scunthorpe ran out 2-0 winners over Accrington Stanley at Glanford Park.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The Whites playmaker made his second start for Getafe as he completed 71 minutes of a 3-1 La Liga home win over Celta Vigo.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

Coyle made his return following a three-game ban imposed after sending off at Rochdale last month. The right-back completed 90 minutes of Fleetwood's 1-0 victory over Bradford City at Valley Parade and picked up a booking in injury-time.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The Irish defender again missed out on Bradford City's match day squad for their 1-0 defeat to the Cod Army. O'Connor has seen just 45 minutes of action under David Hopkin so far.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

Dalby was handed his Morecambe debut on Saturday afternoon as he stepped off the bench in the 89th minute in his side's 3-2 home defeat to Bury.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Irish defender was an unused substitute during Hearts' 4-0 Scottish Cup victory over Auchinleck Talbot.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 19-year-old defender completed 90 minutes of Town's 3-2 away victory over Dover Athletic in the National League on Saturday.

Will Huffer - Barnet

The 20-year-old goalkeeper was an unused substitute as Barnet fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Sutton United in the National League.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The forward completed 90 minutes of Trabzonspor's 3-1 Turkish Super Lig defeat to Galatasaray. Ekuban featured on the left wing.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II; Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Anita was an unused substitute as his side made the trip to face fellow loanee Jay-Roy Grot's VVV-Venlo on Saturday afternoon. Grot stepped off the bench in the 76th minute as the hosts ran out 2-1 winners.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

The Turkish side are in action on Monday evening.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The Allsvenskan season begins in March.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 71 minutes of Zwolle's 1-1 Eredivisie draw with Heerenveen.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

De Bock featured for 82 minutes of Oostende's 1-1 away draw with Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic wasn't included in Barakaldo's match day squad for their 2-1 defeat to Arenas Club.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 2-1 victory over Barcelona B.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

Machuca wasn't included in Burgos' match day squad as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Fabril.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa featured for 90 minutes as Vilafranca fell to a 1-0 defeat to Granollers at home.