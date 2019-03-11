Leeds United loan watch: Caleb Ekuban receives Ghana call, loanees struggle for minutes

Leeds United's loan players were once again in action this weekend - but how did they fare? We take a look in our weekly loan watch.
Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers
The United striker completed 68 minutes of Rovers 2-0 League One defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Wilks has bagged 13 goals for Grant McCann's side this season.
Samuel Saiz - Getafe
For a fourth straight La Liga game Saiz was an unused substitute for Getafe as they defeated Huesca, the Spaniard's former side, 2-1 at home.
Saiz has made just one start and a number of cameo appearances since making the move back to Spain in January.
Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United
The 20-year-old featured for 90 minutes as United fell to a 1-0 League One defeat to Bristol Rovers at Glanford Park. Pearce has featured four times since his loan move in January.
Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town
Coyle was an unused substitute on Saturday as Joey Barton's men fell to a 2-0 defeat to Walsall in League One.
Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City
O'Connor fell foul once more to Bradford's loan limit as he missed out on the Bantams matchday squad for their home victory over Peterborough United in League One.
Gary Bowyer saw his first game in charge end in a 3-1 win at Valley Parade.
Tyler Denton - Peterborough United
The United left-back was an unused substitute in the defeat to Bradford.
Sam Dalby - Morecambe
Dalby was an unused substitute for Morecambe on Saturday in League Two as they saw a 3-0 victory over Forest Green ease their relegation fears.
Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts
The Irish defender wasn't included in the Hearts matchday squad as they defeated Dundee 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership.
Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town
The United defender missed out on Town's 4-0 victory over Braintree Town in the National League on Saturday through illness.
Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor
Ekuban featured for 90 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday in Trabzonspor's 2-1 victory over Akhisar. The 24-year-old has seen his good form rewarded with a first ever call up to the Ghana national team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya in two weeks.
The striker has bagged seven goals in 27 appearances in all competition this season.
Vurnon Anita - Willem II
Anita was a 70th minute substitute in Willem's 3-2 Eredivsie victory over De Graafschap.
Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo
The 20-year-old stepped off the bench in the final minute of the game in Venlo's 1-0 victory over Excelsior in the Eredivisie.
Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu
Sacko completed 72 minutes of Ankaragucu's 0-0 Turkish Super Lig draw with Bursaspor on Saturday.
Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg
Elfsborg's Allsvenskan season begins on April 1. The Swedish side failed to qualify for the latter stages of the Svenska Cupen.
Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende
De Bock was an unused substitute in Oostende's 2-1 Belgian Pro League defeat to Gent.
Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle
The 25-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Zwolle's 0-0 Eredivisie draw with AZ Alkmaar.
Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca
Balboa bagged twice and was man of the match on Saturday as Vilafranca defeated UE Sants 3-0 in the Tercera Division.
Alex Machuca - Burgos FC
Machuca was an unused substitute in Burgos' 1-1 draw with Pontevedra in the Segunda Division B.
Oriol Rey - UB Conquense
The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 4-0 defeat to Espanyol B in the Segunda Division B.
Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF
Sarkic wasn't included in Barakaldo's matchday squad as they were held to a 2-2 draw with Vitoria.
Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones
Siddiki was a 72nd minute substitute on Saturday as Logrones secured a 3-0 victory over RS Gimnastica.