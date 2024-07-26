Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton loanee Jack Harrison says he played through the pain barrier for Leeds United two seasons ago as he tried in vain to keep the club in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has re-joined the Toffees on a season-long loan this summer and will spend a second consecutive campaign on Merseyside following Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

Speaking candidly to The Athletic about his initial Elland Road exit 12 months ago, Harrison insists he 'gave everything' for the Whites and does not regret the decision to leave.

Harrison exercised a loan release clause in his Leeds contract, which remained active this summer following United's play-off final defeat, in order to join Sean Dyche's Goodison Park outfit. Some sections of the Leeds fanbase have criticised the numerous loan escapees for their decisions to leave the club in the wake of relegation, leaving the remaining squad to battle for promotion back to the top flight.

“I gave everything for the club,” Harrison told The Athletic's Everton correspondent. “Even the last month or so, I was playing through an injury and delaying the operation just to try and do what I could to keep them up.

“I’m not sure anyone knows that but I tore my cartilage, my tendon in my groin. I had to get nails in over the summer to fix it but I wanted to push myself to the limit to help Leeds.

“It was probably the worst thing I’ve been through as a player. I was taking loads of painkillers and anti-inflammatories to try and reduce the pain. After the game, I’d feel even worse. If it had been at the start of the season, I’d have taken more time to do something about it.

"Whatever the fans say, I have no regrets," he added.

Harrison still looks back fondly on the three-year Premier League spell with his parent club, to whom he remains contracted until the summer of 2028. He scored the Whites' first top flight goal for 16 years in a narrow 4-3 defeat by Liverpool back in September 2020 and secured Leeds' Premier League survival one year prior to relegation with a stoppage time winner against Brentford on the final day.

“It was a special place for me but I also understand the fans’ side, how they see me as a traitor and whatever,” he adds. “I understand they have a great fanbase and are very passionate.

“When I chose to go on loan, a lot of comments were made that made me feel a certain way towards Leeds. But if I take a step back, I’ve been very grateful for what they provided me”.