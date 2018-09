Have your say

Follow the YEP’s daily blog - we’ll have all the latest news, views, transfers, rumours and much more from Elland Road.

Please refresh the page for the updates.

Read more at: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/leeds-united-live-bamford-facing-four-months-out-what-are-united-s-striking-options-1-9343555