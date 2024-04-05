Leeds United linked with shock transfer on 'one condition'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been linked with a surprise move for a former player ahead of the summer. The Whites will already be planning their business ahead of next season, though they will likely have two lists at the ready.

One of those lists will be for promotion and the other will be for a Championship campaign, with Leeds still battling for automatic promotion alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town. Promotion still hangs in the balance, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be plans for Premier League signings, with clubs needing to prepare early in such a competitive market.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to HITC, though, Leeds may not look too far at all, with former midfielder Kalvin Phillips being linked with a return. Phillips has not managed to fit in at Manchester City, and he was sent out on loan for the second half of this season, currently in the midst of a temporary spell with West Ham United.

His form at the London Stadium has been poor so far, but that may have been expected given he went so long without regular starts. In any case, a permanent move to the Hammers is unlikely, not least because he commands a high wage.

Phillips may be willing to compromise on his wage if a return to Leeds is offered, though, and the report claims the Whites will be interested if they can secure promotion to the Premier League. Phillips has already succeeded with the Whites in the Premier League, and it goes without saying that he is well-liked by supporters at Elland Road.