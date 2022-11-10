The final round of Premier League fixtures before domestic football goes on hiatus for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar takes place this weekend.

Leeds United were knocked out of the EFL Cup last night when they lost 1-0 to Wolves and will face Tottenham Hotspur in their final match before Boxing Day. Once club football returns it will be just days until the January transfer window opens, meaning the upcoming period of rest could give managers and officials the chance to start making moves. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Manchester United are among a number of top European clubs said to be watching Benfica’s young midfield starlet Enzo Fernandez who has a £100m release clause in his contract (Daily Mail via Record)

Everton are lining up a move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng but the stopper is also attracting strong interest from Bournemouth as well as French sides Monaco and Lille (Football Insider)

Liverpool have their sights set on Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko with the German side ‘fast being priced out’ of the teenagers contract demands (Sport Witness)

Parts of the Bayern Munich hierarchy are reportedly unconvinced by the prospect of signing Harry Kane despite reports last month suggesting the Bundesliga champs had made the Spurs striker their number one transfer target (The Sun)

West Ham have registered their interest in signing Everton defender Michael Keane in January having been interested in the centre-back in the summer but could not agree a deal (Football Insider)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Atlético Madrid defender José Maria Gimenez as they look to solve their defensive issues in the January transfer window (Sport Witness)

Arsenal would be willing to pay Shakhtar Donetsk’s asking price for star winger Mykhaylo Mudryk hich could be more than €60m to €65m (Give Me Sport via Dean Jones)

Newcastle United are interested in Real Betis’s forward Nabil Fekir but the French international could cost the North East club around €50m (Mundo Deportivo)