Leeds United linked player has already made his 'frustration' known

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Souttar has already spoken about his lack of game time amid links with Leeds United. The Whites were said to be interested in a deal for the centre-back, who is currently away with Australia competing at the Asian Cup, but recent reports also suggest a deal is off.

Souttar only signed for Leicester in January of 2013, going on to make 12 Premier League appearances last season. But with the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca ahead of this season, the defender has struggled for game time, featuring just three times in the Championship.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League club Sheffield United were said to be chasing a loan deal for Souttar on deadline day, with the Foxes likely to demand a significant fee to let him go permanently, given they signed him for £15million.

But The Star have reported that Souttar's agent has rejected a move to the Blades amid interest from Leeds on deadline day, with Daniel Farke chasing a centre-back ahead of the deadline. Interestingly, it seems some sort of loan deal is likely for Souttar, especially when you factor in recent comments made just before the start of the Asian Cup last month. But it's unlikely it would be to Leeds.

Asked about his lack of game time at the King Power Stadium, Souttar said while speaking to Yahoo Sports: "It’s been a frustrating time. Knowing that the Asian Cup was always around the corner…it was always kind of just try and get yourself as fit as you can.