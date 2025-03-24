Recently linked with Leeds United, Swiss midfielder Alvyn Sanches is unlikely to make a move this summer after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament whilst on international duty.

The 22-year-old made his bow for Die Nati against Northern Ireland last week but was substituted after injuring his knee.

It has now been revealed that Sanches sustained an ACL rupture, which will keep him sidelined for the best part of a year, putting any future transfer on hold.

Sanches has been one of the Swiss Super League's best players this season whilst representing Lausanne-Sport, for whom he has scored 12 times this season, and has understandably attracted the attention of several clubs in Europe's elite leagues.

Leeds had been tentatively linked with a move for the French-born midfielder, although the YEP were informed by a club spokesperson that reports were wide of the mark.

Nevertheless, Sanches' likely summer move - wherever that may have been - will now be postponed as he recuperates from the serious knee injury picked up at Windsor Park during his Swiss international debut on Friday night.

Leeds defender Isaac Schmidt also made his international bow against the Green-and-White Army, despite limited involvement for United this term. He and Sanches played together at Lausanne and are believed to retain a close relationship.