Leeds United-linked man ‘not interested’ in move as left-back update emerges.

Leeds United have a break from Premier League football for a while as the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage. The Whites lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur in their last game.

They are next in action on 28th December against Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Target reveals stance

Eintracht Frankfurt ace Daichi Kamada, who has been linked with Leeds by Football Insider, has revealed he has no plans to leave his current club. The attacking midfielder helped the Bundesliga side win the Europa League last season. He has told Sport1: “I’m staying in Frankfurt this season. Even if there could be talks with other clubs in winter, I’m not interested in leaving immediately.

“I am much more demanding than you think when it comes to the clubs I would like to switch to. There have been talks and contacts with big clubs for two years.”

Latest on left-back

Jesse Marsch’s side were reported to be interested in Empoli defender Fabiano Parisi back in September, as per Tuttomercatoweb. In this latest update by the same source, the left-back may be sold in the upcoming January transfer window but only if he is loaned back until the summer. The 22-year-old is a former Italy U21 international and has played for Paolo Zanetti’s side since 2020.

Former winger message

Advertisement Hide Ad