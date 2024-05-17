Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the club prepare for the Championship play-off final

Leeds United have earned the right to sit back and relax this evening as Southampton and West Bromwich Albion do battle. The Whites secured their place in the Championship play-off final in emphatic fashion on Thursday night as they saw off Norwich City at Elland Road and tonight they will find out their opponents.

Southampton and West Brom played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg but the Saints have home advantage this time around and they're the favourites to book their place at Wembley Stadium next week. Leeds will fancy their chances regardless of opposition given the way they took Norwich apart, but they'll no doubt be watching tonight's action closely.

Ahead of this evening’s clash, we round-up some of the Leeds United news out there.

Johansson set for move

Stoke City look set to sign Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson this summer. That's according to Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet who claim the Potters have beaten off competition from a host of Championship clubs to land Johansson, who was a shining light during an extremely difficult campaign at Rotherham.

Leeds were one of the clubs linked with interest in the Sweden international, who is said to have a relegation release clause of less than a million, while the likes of Southampton and Sheffield United were also said to be keen. The report claims the deal could be finalised in the next few days with Johansson flying from Stockholm to England to join the Potters.

Johansson has been with Rotherham since joining from Leicester City in 2020 and he's made 144 appearances in that time. Despite his heroics at the New York Stadium this season, though, he couldn't prevent the club from slipping out of the Championship and back into League One.

Becchio reacts

Luciano Becchio played for Leeds United and Norwich City during his spell in England but there was no doubting who he was cheering for last night. The Argentinian who was at Elland Road earlier this month to support his former side, couldn't be in Leeds for Thursday's play-off showdown, but he took to Instagram to show he was watching from afar.

"Leeds de mi vida," he wrote on social media, which translates to 'Leeds of my life'.

The striker, who bagged 86 goals in 221 appearances for Leeds, knows what its like to be promoted as Leeds player having helped the club out of League Two during the 2009-10 campaign. He bagged 15 league goals that season.