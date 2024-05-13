Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as Daniel Farke’s side prepare to face Norwich City at Elland Road

Leeds United have entered the biggest week of their season so far as they approach Thursday's do or die clash with Norwich City. The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final and they meet again this week to decide who will progress to the Wembley final later this month.

Leeds are the favourites to do so, but the tie hangs in the balance with both sides potentially just 90 minutes away from appearing at the national stadium against either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion. Daniel Farke's side will be hard at work at Thorp Arch preparing for Thursday's contest then and ahead of the game, the Yorkshire Evening Post round-up some of the stories out there.

Johnson set to turn down deal

Ben Johnson appears ready to turn down the opportunity to stay at West Ham United in favour of pursuing pastures new, according to the Sunday People. The Hammers right-back is approaching the end of his contract at the London Stadium and is said have rejected a number of contract renewals as he strives to find more first team opportunities.

Leeds United were strongly linked with the full-back during the January transfer window and the club have already been linked with summer interest, too, despite not knowing what division they will be competing in next season. Crystal Palace, Rangers and Wolves have also been linked with a move for Johnson, who has spent his full career to date at West Ham.

The 24-year-old has made 109 appearances for the club, but he has made just four Premier League starts this season and as he approaches his prime years as a defender, he'll be keen to play a more important role wherever he ends up next season.

Corberan's play-off verdict

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes the 0-0 draw his side played out with Southampton on Sunday was a fair result. After watching Leeds and Norwich fail to break the deadlock at Carrow Road, the two sides followed suit at The Hawthorns.

The two sides will go head to head once more on Friday night with the winner progressing to Wembley.

"It was a very equal, very balanced, very tough game as you can expect when you are fighting between four teams to reach the Premier League - the best league in the world," Corberan said. "You have to expect tough and difficult challenges. The key is that you need to enjoy the difficulty of the challenge.

"In general both teams probably created similar types of chances. My feeling is that in the first 20 minutes, we were better than them. During the first 15-20 minutes of the second half, they were better than us. After that, both teams adapted better defensively and offensively to the teams.

