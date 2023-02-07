Although the YEP understands Corberán was not a frontrunner for the vacancy at Elland Road, he is still admired by Leeds chiefs and he made sense as a candidate to replace Jesse Marsch. Corberán worked as the Whites’ Under 23s boss and assisted Marcelo Bielsa, before heading out into the world as a head coach in his own right. He led Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final and has dragged West Brom out of the relegation places to six sixth in the second tier.

But any lingering chance of him returning to Leeds has been snuffed out by the Baggies’ confirmation of a new deal with the Spaniard.

A club spokesperson said: “Albion are delighted to confirm Head Coach Carlos Corberán has signed a contract extension which will see him remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2027. The 39-year-old has won 10 of his 13 league games in charge of the Baggies since agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club in October 2022. Corberán has committed his long-term future to the club following positive talks with Chief Executive Ron Gourlay.”

NEW DEAL - Carlos Coberan has been linked with a move to Leeds United but West Brom have come to an agreement on a long term contract with the Spaniard. Pic: Getty

Corberán believes he’s in the right job right now and wants to stay at The Hawthorns. He said: “I have enjoyed my time at Albion, and I am pleased to have secured a contract extension. I would like to thank my staff, the players, and our fantastic supporters for their help in making my time here so positive.

“I would also like to thank Ron Gourlay for continuing to show faith in me as a coach. I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me.

“It is important to me that we do not let this moment distract us from our target, which is to ensure we improve every day, making the team more and more competitive for the challenges ahead. My focus is always on earning a positive result in our next game and we are working hard to achieve that at Birmingham City on Friday night.”

Gourlay credited his manager for his impact on the players at West Brom and a vision for the future that matches his own.

“I am delighted Carlos has extended his contract at the football club,” he said.

"I have always been impressed by Carlos and my admiration of him as a coach has only grown since he arrived here. His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefitted from Carlos’ first-class coaching, tactical knowhow, and attention to detail.

“We sat down three weeks ago to discuss the future of the club and Carlos’ vision for Albion is absolutely aligned with my own. Together we are determined to continue taking the club forwards.”