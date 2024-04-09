The midfielder who has deputised in central defence for almost the entirety of the second half of 2023/24 was described as a ‘doubt’ by Farke during yesterday’s pre-match press conference. The German explained Ampadu had been unable to train with the rest of the squad following defeat at Coventry City last weekend due to illness.

Farke added that to play a part in Leeds’ encounter with the Black Cats, Ampadu would be required to partake in Tuesday morning’s light session. The Welshman is understood to have been at Thorp Arch on Sunday and Monday despite his inability to join team training and due to the 23-year-old’s regular involvement throughout 2024, would not be lacking match fitness, at least in an aerobic sense, should Farke take the decision that Ampadu’s inclusion is necessary.

In addition to yesterday’s Ampadu declaration, the Leeds boss also preached caution over Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts’ reintegration from the start, suggesting they would be in tonight’s squad, but only options from the bench.

Here is the XI we expect Farke to name at Elland Road.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier The Leeds No. 1 will remain in situ until the end of the season at the very least, you'd imagine.

2 . RB - Archie Gray Gray will most probably continue at right-back if Connor Roberts is only ready to feature from the bench.

3 . CB - Joe Rodon Despite Leeds' setback at Coventry, Rodon has hardly put a foot wrong in 2024.

4 . CB - Ethan Ampadu If Ethan Ampadu overcomes his illness, there is a strong chance he will play. Farke and his staff will do everything they can to justify his inclusion considering Glen Kamara featured with illness on Easter Monday against Hull City.

5 . LB - Junior Firpo Firpo's form and longevity in 2024 has been one of the unexpected bright sparks in Leeds' season.