Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds have licked their wounds and go again tonight at Elland Road after defeat last weekend versus Coventry City. Farke’s side know victory is the only outcome which will appease the 36,000-strong home crowd and consequently, the manager has named integral first-teamer Ampadu in his lineup from the start.

The United boss has stuck to his guns on Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts, however, naming both on the substitutes’ bench as a precautionary measure. Leeds’ international duo picked up injuries during March’s break whilst representing Italy U21 and Wales, respectively. It was initially thought they would be unavailable until Leeds’ trip to Middlesbrough in just under a fortnight but both were unexpectedly involved during the second half at Coventry on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Piroe continues on the bench despite his goal at the weekend and Patrick Bamford’s barren run, which if he fails to find the net tonight will stretch to five games. The 30-year-old is selected in Farke’s lineup even though criticism from the terraces has ramped up in recent weeks. Farke came to Bamford’s defence during his pre-match press conference and stands by his No. 9 for the Championship run-in.

Sunderland, meanwhile, name former Thorp Arch academy graduate Jack Clarke in their starting XI as he continues his return from injury. Clarke has 15 goals this season and will be a particular threat for the likes of Ampadu and central defensive partner Joe Rodon this evening.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, James, Summerville, Georginio, Bamford