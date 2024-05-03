The manager spoke extensively about the need for experience in his team during Thursday’s pre-match press conference, which could necessitate the recall of Finnish international Glen Kamara to central midfield. This could mean there is no place in the starting XI for teenager and Championship Young Player of the Year Archie Gray, should Farke prefer experience over youthful enthusiasm and running power.
Leeds could also set up with Sam Byram at right-back once again given Farke’s admission that his decision to substitute the experienced defender caused the concession of two late set-piece goals at Queens Park Rangers last Friday.
Connor Roberts is a doubt, while Wales teammate Dan James is ruled out and Patrick Bamford’s availability will be dependent on whether he participates in team training on Friday. Either way, the 30-year-old is not in line to start at Elland Road this weekend, which could mean 90-minute involvement for Joel Piroe again, although Farke may be tempted to swap the Dutchman and Georginio Rutter after Leeds’ ailing offensive press, led by Piroe in the No. 9 role, produced very little during the first half at Loftus Road.
Here is how we think Farke will line his team up on Saturday lunchtime.
