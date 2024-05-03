The manager spoke extensively about the need for experience in his team during Thursday’s pre-match press conference, which could necessitate the recall of Finnish international Glen Kamara to central midfield. This could mean there is no place in the starting XI for teenager and Championship Young Player of the Year Archie Gray, should Farke prefer experience over youthful enthusiasm and running power.

Leeds could also set up with Sam Byram at right-back once again given Farke’s admission that his decision to substitute the experienced defender caused the concession of two late set-piece goals at Queens Park Rangers last Friday.

Connor Roberts is a doubt, while Wales teammate Dan James is ruled out and Patrick Bamford’s availability will be dependent on whether he participates in team training on Friday. Either way, the 30-year-old is not in line to start at Elland Road this weekend, which could mean 90-minute involvement for Joel Piroe again, although Farke may be tempted to swap the Dutchman and Georginio Rutter after Leeds’ ailing offensive press, led by Piroe in the No. 9 role, produced very little during the first half at Loftus Road.

Here is how we think Farke will line his team up on Saturday lunchtime.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier Despite patchy form of late, Farke is unlikely to deviate from his first-choice goalkeeper at this stage of the campaign.

2 . RB - Sam Byram Byram is ready to play again after being withdrawn on 60 minutes last weekend and his experience will likely mean getting the nod over Archie Gray.

3 . CB - Ethan Ampadu A Championship Team of the Season pick and on-field skipper, Ampadu will be keen to get the team back to winning ways at Elland Road.

4 . CB - Joe Rodon Rodon will be as frustrated as anybody to have conceded four at Loftus Road, but remains one of Leeds' most consistent performers this season.

5 . LB - Junior Firpo Firpo was one of the few players who came out of last Friday with any credit and has been a reliable operator during the second half of this season.

6 . CM - Ilia Gruev Didn't have the best game away at QPR but is one of the few players in the squad other than Ampadu who can play the 'deep six' role Farke likes.