Joe Rothwell was substituted midway through the second half of Leeds’ 1-0 defeat at The Den in midweek with the manager admitting he didn’t know whether it would be prudent to let the AFC Bournemouth loanee see out the full 90 minutes.
While Josuha Guilavogui was not called upon from the bench, Farke is unlikely to deploy Brenden Aaronson alongside Ao Tanaka in the centre of the park, as he did in the capital, from the start when QPR visit this afternoon.
Rothwell has not been used to playing 90 minutes twice per week over the past couple of seasons and Farke’s recent substituting of the 29-year-old suggests he may be creaking ever so slightly under the strain of what has been asked of him, in the absence of Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.
Elsewhere, there are selection decisions to be made at full-back given the speedy turnaround between matches, out wide and up front.
Here’s how we think Farke lines up his team this afternoon.