Leeds United lineup vs QPR predicted as Daniel Farke ponders full debut for Josuha Guilavogui

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 9th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke faces a quick turnaround between fixtures following Wednesday night’s defeat against Millwall and could take into consideration a possible change to his midfield.

Joe Rothwell was substituted midway through the second half of Leeds’ 1-0 defeat at The Den in midweek with the manager admitting he didn’t know whether it would be prudent to let the AFC Bournemouth loanee see out the full 90 minutes.

While Josuha Guilavogui was not called upon from the bench, Farke is unlikely to deploy Brenden Aaronson alongside Ao Tanaka in the centre of the park, as he did in the capital, from the start when QPR visit this afternoon.

Rothwell has not been used to playing 90 minutes twice per week over the past couple of seasons and Farke’s recent substituting of the 29-year-old suggests he may be creaking ever so slightly under the strain of what has been asked of him, in the absence of Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu.

Elsewhere, there are selection decisions to be made at full-back given the speedy turnaround between matches, out wide and up front.

Here’s how we think Farke lines up his team this afternoon.

Beaten by Millwall's Japhet Tanganga in midweek but unlikely to be usurped by Karl Darlow any time soon.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Beaten by Millwall's Japhet Tanganga in midweek but unlikely to be usurped by Karl Darlow any time soon.

Returned to the lineup at The Den after serving a one-match suspension and should continue at right-back versus QPR.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Returned to the lineup at The Den after serving a one-match suspension and should continue at right-back versus QPR.

Dealt with Millwall relatively well, aside from the sole concession.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Dealt with Millwall relatively well, aside from the sole concession.

Growing into his role as skipper in Ethan Ampadu's absence.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Growing into his role as skipper in Ethan Ampadu's absence.

Byram is expected to come in for the suspended Junior FIrpo, who serves the first match of a three-game ban for headbutting Millwall's Danny McNamara on Wednesday night.

5. LB: Sam Byram

Byram is expected to come in for the suspended Junior FIrpo, who serves the first match of a three-game ban for headbutting Millwall's Danny McNamara on Wednesday night.

Recently nominated for the Championship's October Player of the Month award.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Recently nominated for the Championship's October Player of the Month award.

