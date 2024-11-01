Leeds United lineup vs Plymouth Argyle predicted as repeat injury reveals one of two likely attacking swaps

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 1st Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says three of his attackers will be subject to late fitness tests ahead of Plymouth Argyle's visit to Elland Road this weekend.

Dan James, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are all expected to miss out on Farke's starting line-up as the Pilgrims arrive in LS11.

The former has reported an issue with his hamstring, just as he was overcoming the same problem with recent outings against Sheffield United, Watford and Bristol City.

Bamford, meanwhile, has an adductor problem and scarcely-utilised Gelhardt took a hit in training, according to Farke and has injured his hip.

Junior Firpo does return to the fold following a one-match suspension and is highly likely to do so but Farke must come up with a solution for full-back on the opposite side Jayden Bogle who will miss Plymouth through a suspension of his own.

Here's how the YEP team expects Farke to name his XI on Saturday afternoon.

Farke's vice-captain in Ethan Ampadu's absence and a mainstay between the sticks for Leeds' first dozen league fixtures this season.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Farke's vice-captain in Ethan Ampadu's absence and a mainstay between the sticks for Leeds' first dozen league fixtures this season. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Started on the opposite side at Ashton Gate last weekend but in Bogle's absence should shuffle across to cover at right-back.

2. RB: Sam Byram

Started on the opposite side at Ashton Gate last weekend but in Bogle's absence should shuffle across to cover at right-back. Photo: Robbie Stephenson

Photo Sales
One of the first names on the teamsheet and has helped Leeds preside over the lowest Expected Goals Conceded (xGC) figure in the division so far this season.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

One of the first names on the teamsheet and has helped Leeds preside over the lowest Expected Goals Conceded (xGC) figure in the division so far this season. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
The stand-in skipper is integral to the way Leeds build up, and naturally how they defend.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk (c)

The stand-in skipper is integral to the way Leeds build up, and naturally how they defend. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A welcome return to the lineup. His efforts, particularly going forward, were missed in the south-west last Saturday.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

A welcome return to the lineup. His efforts, particularly going forward, were missed in the south-west last Saturday. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Should continue in the No. 6 role after a string of solid midfield performances throughout October.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Should continue in the No. 6 role after a string of solid midfield performances throughout October. | Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Patrick BamfordPlymouth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice