Dan James, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt are all expected to miss out on Farke's starting line-up as the Pilgrims arrive in LS11.

The former has reported an issue with his hamstring, just as he was overcoming the same problem with recent outings against Sheffield United, Watford and Bristol City.

Bamford, meanwhile, has an adductor problem and scarcely-utilised Gelhardt took a hit in training, according to Farke and has injured his hip.

Junior Firpo does return to the fold following a one-match suspension and is highly likely to do so but Farke must come up with a solution for full-back on the opposite side Jayden Bogle who will miss Plymouth through a suspension of his own.

Here's how the YEP team expects Farke to name his XI on Saturday afternoon.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Farke's vice-captain in Ethan Ampadu's absence and a mainstay between the sticks for Leeds' first dozen league fixtures this season. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . RB: Sam Byram Started on the opposite side at Ashton Gate last weekend but in Bogle's absence should shuffle across to cover at right-back. Photo: Robbie Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon One of the first names on the teamsheet and has helped Leeds preside over the lowest Expected Goals Conceded (xGC) figure in the division so far this season. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk (c) The stand-in skipper is integral to the way Leeds build up, and naturally how they defend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo A welcome return to the lineup. His efforts, particularly going forward, were missed in the south-west last Saturday. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales