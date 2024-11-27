Leeds United lineup vs Luton Town confirmed as Daniel Farke drops two-goal man
The Whites welcome Rob Edwards’ Hatters to Elland Road on Wednesday evening, looking to secure a third straight Championship win after a pulsating 4-3 victory over Swansea City last weekend.
United defender Junior Firpo will play no part in tonight’s match as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension, while fellow left-back Isaac Schmidt also misses out after undergoing a hernia operation at the beginning of November’s international break.
Central midfield pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev both remain sidelined, although the former could make a comeback before the end of next month.
Luton welcome back Amari’i Bell and Jordan Clark to the matchday squad after injury and suspension, respectively.
Farke had alluded to making changes in the wide areas during midweek, insisting that no winger would play 90 minutes in each of Leeds’ three fixtures versus Swansea, Luton and Blackburn Rovers.
As a result, Dan James drops out, while Manor Solomon keeps his place.
Match-winner at the Swansea.com Stadium Willy Gnonto makes a return to the starting lineup as expected.
In defence, Farke has stuck with experienced full-back Sam Byram in Firpo’s absence.
Joel Piroe retains his place in attack ahead of young striker Mateo Joseph. Piroe is Leeds’ top scorer this season with six, but did not find the net in United’s seven-goal thriller in South Wales on Sunday.
Summer signing Largie Ramazani remains an option from the bench following his return from an ankle injury.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Tanaka, Rothwell, Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, James, Joseph, Bamford
