Leeds United lineup vs Hull City predicted as Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon selected by Daniel Farke

Joe Donnohue
Leeds United journalist

Published 29th Aug 2024

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke intimated he is unlikely to thrust new signings Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon straight into the mix from the start this weekend, but expect the pair to be involved in some capacity at Elland Road.

Leeds can boast fresh faces and new energy heading into this weekend's clash with Hull City. Ramazani and Solomon's arrivals demonstrate intent on the 49ers' part to bolster Daniel Farke's squad with real quality following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter earlier in the window.

That said, Farke does like his new additions to spend a little bit of time bedding into the setup at Thorp Arch, therefore it's likely we see Willy Gnonto retain his spot in attack. Dan James, however, does miss out due to a hamstring injury, as does Patrick Bamford.

Following the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, there is every chance Farke goes with as few changes as possible against the Tigers, who drew 0-0 with Millwall last time out.

Here is how the YEP sees Leeds lining up at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Farke's No. 1 between the posts picked up his second clean sheet in three matches last weekend.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

A tough start to life so far for the Whites' full-back but the £5m has the tools to bounce back once he finds some rhythm, which Farke is more than willing to afford him.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

The centre-back pairing pretty much picking itself these days. Two clean sheets in three is hard to argue with, even if Rodon hasn't been at his best.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

A major threat from set-pieces and, apparently, Leeds' first-choice spot-kick taker. Struijk is in the XI.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Partly due to a lack of alternatives, but also because of his steady form throughout 2024, there's little debate to be had as to who starts at left-back.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

The skipper starts, simple as that. Yet to see his best since returning to midfield at the beginning of this season, but it's certainly in his locker.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

