Leeds can boast fresh faces and new energy heading into this weekend's clash with Hull City. Ramazani and Solomon's arrivals demonstrate intent on the 49ers' part to bolster Daniel Farke's squad with real quality following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter earlier in the window.
That said, Farke does like his new additions to spend a little bit of time bedding into the setup at Thorp Arch, therefore it's likely we see Willy Gnonto retain his spot in attack. Dan James, however, does miss out due to a hamstring injury, as does Patrick Bamford.
Following the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, there is every chance Farke goes with as few changes as possible against the Tigers, who drew 0-0 with Millwall last time out.
Here is how the YEP sees Leeds lining up at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.