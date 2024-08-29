Leeds can boast fresh faces and new energy heading into this weekend's clash with Hull City. Ramazani and Solomon's arrivals demonstrate intent on the 49ers' part to bolster Daniel Farke's squad with real quality following the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter earlier in the window.

That said, Farke does like his new additions to spend a little bit of time bedding into the setup at Thorp Arch, therefore it's likely we see Willy Gnonto retain his spot in attack. Dan James, however, does miss out due to a hamstring injury, as does Patrick Bamford.

Following the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, there is every chance Farke goes with as few changes as possible against the Tigers, who drew 0-0 with Millwall last time out.

Here is how the YEP sees Leeds lining up at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Farke's No. 1 between the posts picked up his second clean sheet in three matches last weekend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle A tough start to life so far for the Whites' full-back but the £5m has the tools to bounce back once he finds some rhythm, which Farke is more than willing to afford him. Photo: Gary Oakley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon The centre-back pairing pretty much picking itself these days. Two clean sheets in three is hard to argue with, even if Rodon hasn't been at his best. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A major threat from set-pieces and, apparently, Leeds' first-choice spot-kick taker. Struijk is in the XI. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Partly due to a lack of alternatives, but also because of his steady form throughout 2024, there's little debate to be had as to who starts at left-back. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales