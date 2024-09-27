In addition to the absent trio, there are question marks over the availability of Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk. The latter has been described as the biggest doubt by manager Daniel Farke and as of Thursday afternoon had been unable to train this week.

Bamford and Firpo had returned to the main group after picking up a couple of knocks and are still likely to play some part, while Farke remains carefully optimistic of some involvement for Dutch defender Struijk.

It brings the possibility of Ao Tanaka being given a full Leeds debut to the forefront of Farke's mind with the Japanese international likely to replace Ethan Ampadu in midfield if the skipper is required to drop back into central defence in Struijk's absence.

Tanaka is most likely to start in the No. 8 position with Ilia Gruev deputising for Ampadu in a stylistic sense. Meanwhile, there has been a debate this week over who should start in attack after Joel Piroe found the net off the bench again versus Cardiff City.

Here is the starting line-up we expect Farke to name tomorrow afternoon.

GK: Illan Meslier Started every league game this season and is one of Farke's vice-captains.

RB: Jayden Bogle Didn't have a great time of it during his most recent appearance at Elland Road but statistically, carries one of the biggest threats in the Championship this season.

CB: Joe Rodon A mainstay in central defence since making his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent this summer.

CB: Ethan Ampadu Likely to see the skipper drop back into central defence alongside international counterpart Joe Rodon given Pascal Struijk is a doubt.

LB: Junior Firpo Two training sessions under his belt this week should be enough for Firpo to possess the required sharpness for Coventry's visit, even if he has struggled with a knock or two.