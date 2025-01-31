Leeds United lineup vs Cardiff City predicted as Daniel Farke makes significant recall and continuity decision

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 31st Jan 2025, 17:30 BST

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is expected to recall vice-captain Pascal Struijk to his starting lineup on Saturday afternoon as the Whites take on Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Struijk has sat out Leeds' last four Championship fixtures after reporting a hamstring injury, however, Leeds have coped in his absence, deploying skipper Ethan Ampadu into a left-sided centre-back role.

The Dutchman returned to training earlier this week and due to the length of time he spent sidelined, should be fit from the start for the visit of Omer Riza's men.

Farke said as much in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirming Struijk's team training return on Tuesday. He will have had four sessions to prove his fitness and match sharpness by the time Leeds take to the field on Saturday at 3pm.

Here is our predicted lineup.

An uneventful night for Meslier at Turf Moor on Monday but three clean sheets from three since his Hull howler is hard to argue with.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Putting together a real sequence of strong performances of late. Just as much of a factor going forward as he is defensively now, too.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Mr. Everpresent in Farke's back line, Rodon is closing in on 70 consecutive Championship starts for Leeds.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Back in contention and back in the frame, Struijk is key to the way Leeds defend so even at 95 per cent fitness, expect Farke to thrust him into the action.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Byram has retained his place since Junior Firpo's return and will receive yet another substantial vote of confidence if he continues at left-back as is expected.

5. LB: Sam Byram

When Daniel Farke says Ampadu's position at Leeds in the long-term is central midfield, that's as good an indicator as any that the club captain will start there whenever he is no longer needed at centre-half.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

