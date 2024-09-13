Farke is without Dan James for the next four weeks after a recurrence of the hamstring injury which kept him out of the clash with Hull City late last month. Max Wober is also a doubt for the visit of Burnley having reported back to Thorp Arch with a meniscus problem in his knee.

Bamford, meanwhile, has been back in team training since Tuesday and is in line to be involved in some capacity at the weekend, although that is likely to come in the form of a fleeting appearance towards the end of the game, if at all, given his recent injury lay-off.

Tanaka and Ramazani will be champing at the bit to make their full debuts at Elland Road but Farke will most probably give the nod to Ilia Gruev and Manor Solomon in their respective positions. Both were involved during the international break, returning in plenty of time to undergo a couple of training sessions with the rest of the Leeds group and will have retained their match rhythm. Tanaka was a late substitute in Japan’s 7-0 win over China and went unused against Bahrain a few days later, while Ramazani remained at Thorp Arch.

Here is how we think Farke lines his team up tomorrow lunchtime.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Farke's No. 1 and one of two vice-captains with three clean sheets in-a-row under his belt.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Didn't go away on international duty but did appear to spend some downtime in Dubai over the break.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Fresh from a Nations League win over Montenegro and a clean sheet versus Turkey, Rodon will be straight back into the Leeds line-up.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A welcome return to the defence at the start of this season and another of Farke's vice-captains.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Slight question mark over his availability having only had one training session since returning from the Caribbean, but his form should be enough to suggest he'll be up to speed to face Burnley.

6 . CM: Ethan Ampadu Skipper will start after being central to Wales' decent international break.