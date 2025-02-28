The German has few lineup decisions to make given the fitness and availability of the majority of his squad, but will definitely be without Ethan Ampdau (knee), Max Wober (knee) and Patrick Bamford (hamstring).

Ampadu’s absence means Pascal Struijk will return to the centre of defence at Elland Road, as he did from the start at Bramall Lane on Monday evening.

There are calls to be made with regards to Ilia Gruev, Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rothwell, however. The AFC Bournemouth loanee came off the bench to provide two assists against Sunderland in Leeds’ last home fixture, and against Sheffield United contributed to Ao Tanaka’s goal which put Leeds 2-1 up from an expert inswinging corner.

Gruev and Aaronson did not cover themselves in glory at Bramall Lane, therefore it is possible either one may be replaced by Rothwell, who can function as a No. 8 or No. 10.

Here is the YEP’s predicted lineup to face the Baggies.

GK: Illan Meslier A little hesitant for the Pompey goal at the weekend but at this stage of the season, it's hard to see Farke changing his No. 1.

RB: Jayden Bogle Into the final game of his two-match suspension tightrope walk. If Bogle avoids yellow at home to Millwall, it's plain sailing for the rest of the campaign. Farke has said in so many words that the 24-year-old will be starting, too.

CB: Joe Rodon It appeared to be a miscommunication between Meslier and Rodon for the Portsmouth goal last Sunday but the Wales international is almost a certainty to be involved from the start in midweek.

CB: Pascal Struijk Vice-captain and skippering the side in Ethan Ampadu's absence, Struijk's name is one of the first on the teamsheet. Part of the league's best defence, aside from Burnley, it's hard to make a case for sweeping changes at the back, given the limited options to replace him.

LB: Junior Firpo Probably his most consistent season as a Leeds player, Firpo has been a regular threat down the left flank, steady at the back, worked well alongside whoever the left-sided centre-back has been and should retain his spot for the remainder of the season with few complaints about that from the stands.