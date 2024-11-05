Leeds are currently second in the Championship table but there are plenty of sides among the chasing pack who would be keen to oust them. Millwall are situated just outside the play-offs having beaten Burnley at The Den over the weekend, although the Lions have had one less day to recover compared to Wednesday night's visitors.

Farke welcomes Jayden Bogle back into his matchday squad, alluding during his pre-match press conference that he will thrust the summer signing straight back in, in place of Sam Byram who has completed 90 minutes in each of his last two matches, deputising on either side of defence for Leeds' suspended full-backs.

Byram has shown himself to be quite adept in the air throughout his second spell at Elland Road and could be of particular use to Leeds at defending set-pieces, where Millwall are likely to generate the bulk of their goalscoring opportunities, however.

Millwall are without a full-back of their own Joe Bryan but Neil Harris' side are expected to pose a significant challenge to Farke's side who have only tasted defeat once so far in the league this term.

Here's how the YEP team think Leeds will setup at The Den on Wednesday evening.

GK: Illan Meslier The French stopper didn't have a save to make against Plymouth at the weekend.

RB: Jayden Bogle Farke hinted towards Bogle making an immediate return to the lineup on Wednesday evening when discussing Sam Byram's durability.

CB: Joe Rodon Still on a suspension tightrope with four yellows to his name, but Rodon has been a key reason for Leeds' defensive solidity this term.

CB: Pascal Struijk The stand-in skipper has hardly put a foot wrong since returning to the team on a regular basis in 2024/25.

LB: Junior Firpo Has become one of the first names on the teamsheet in 2024 when fit.

CM: Ao Tanaka A classy operator in the middle of the park and even when all central midfield options return to full fitness, it'll be hard ousting the Japan international.