The Whites are in action after promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United have played this afternoon with kick-off at the Kassam Stadium scheduled for 8pm.

This means Leeds could drop to second in the Championship table before the first blast on the referee's whistle in Oxfordshire.

The greatest question mark around Farke's team selection today is whether Dan James is passed fit and has travelled with the group. Even if he has made the trip south, there is no guarantee he will make the starting lineup.

There is a chance he will feature in some capacity but a start appears unlikely given Farke did not appear quietly confident about the prospect during Wednesday's press conference.

Here is the lineup we're expecting to see at the Kassam Stadium tonight.

1 . GK: Karl Darlow Darlow has been steady and solid since replacing Meslier between the sticks. He'll remain in situ until the end of the season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Player of the Season contender Bogle is in great form right now and put on perhaps his best display in a Leeds shirt against Preston last weekend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon He feels it like few football players nowadays do. Rodon is a mainstay in this team and one of Leeds' unsung heroes if they are to go on and secure promotion this Easter weekend. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu The skipper's partnership alongside Rodon would be the strongest in the division if not for Burnley's remarkable goals conceded record. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Another great season under his belt and has every right to continue in this team until the final game of the campaign, despite competition from the likes of Byram and Schmidt. | Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

6 . CM: Ilia Gruev The Bulgarian will continue at the base of midfield while Joe Rothwell is unavailable and Ampadu is required further back. | Getty Images Photo Sales