Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United have secured the signings of Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare from AFC Bournemouth and Coventry City, respectively.

The Blades have made a statement in the Championship market by recruiting two players with vast experience of the division who possess huge attacking potential.

Moore was promoted with Ipswich Town last season having joined the Tractor Boys on loan in January, firing them to the Premier League whilst averaging a goal every other game. Meanwhile, O'Hare has left Coventry on a free transfer after several years as a stalwart of Mark Robins' attacking setup and has been one of the EFL's most sought-after players since it became clear he would be leaving the CBS Arena.

Thirty-one-year-old centre forward Moore moves for a fee reported to be in the region of £1.5 million, boasting 54 goals in 173 career Championship appearances.

The Bramall Lane double signing lays down a marker to the rest of the Championship that despite transfer activity stalling somewhat due to a pending takeover in South Yorkshire, the club have still managed to conclude two important pieces of business whilst snapping up two of the competition's most accomplished assets.

Twenty-six-year-old O'Hare has had a hand in 37 goals across 137 Championship outings for Coventry and Aston Villa, predominantly from attacking midfield.

Leeds were thought to be looking at the possibility of bringing O'Hare to Elland Road this summer, although it is likely the midfielder's signing-on fee as a free agent proved prohibitive, leading the club to pursue other targets.

Moore, meanwhile, is unlikely to have been offered a three-year deal at Leeds but has signed such a contract at Bramall Lane which will take him beyond his 34th birthday with the club.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said of the Wales international's signing: "I've been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off.

"There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales."

On O'Hare's signing, Wilder added: "Our punters will know a lot about Callum, he has performed well against us for Coventry in the past and I know they will have seen attributes which fit with what they expect a Sheffield United player to be like.

"I've spoken at length about the type of players we want here going forward and about getting the culture right. Callum ticks boxes with what we are looking for and we, as a staff, can't wait to get working with him."

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League last season, Sheffield United are likely to be among the sides challenging for promotion back to the top flight this term, along with the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Luton Town.

Leeds' addition of Joe Rodon, whilst so far retaining the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter is equally a statement to the rest of the division, however to some supporters missing out on O'Hare and Moore will serve as a disappointing blow.

With approximately six weeks of the window remaining and just over three weeks until the new season begins at home to Portsmouth, Leeds are expected to conduct much of their remaining business before kick-off against Pompey on August 10 in order to avoid a scenario where the club make a slow start to 2024/25.