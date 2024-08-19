Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United lift off is expected amid strong backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Championship campaign following Saturday’s goalless draw at West Brom on the back of a 3-3 draw at home to newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening weekend of the new season.

The two draws sandwiched a 3-0 hiding at home to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup and United’s winless opening coupled with a perfect start for Burnley has led to the big change of Leeds losing their position as favourites to win the division.

Farke’s Whites had been clear market leaders all summer but the bookmakers are now predicting a second-placed finish for Leeds behind Scott Parker’s Burnley side who are the new market leaders at 10-3, just ahead of United at 13-5.

STRONG BACKING: For Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Nigel French/PA Wire.

For Leeds, the bid to record a first league win of the new season at the third attempt will now take Farke’s Whites to Sheffield Wednesday for a tough-looking Friday night Yorkshire derby under the Hillsborough lights.

There is, though, strong backing for Leeds from the bookmakers who have the visitors as firm favourites to hit lift-off with a first win of the new campaign against the Owls.

Despite a very limited attacking showing in Saturday’s draw at The Hawthorns, Leeds are odds-on across the board to win at Hillsborough in being no bigger than 10-11 but as short as 4-5. Danny Rohl’s hosts can be backed at 7-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4.

Despite being usurped as favourites to win the division, the bookies still firmly believe that United will seal automatic promotion, Leeds well clear as second favourites ahead of next best Middlesbrough at 11s.

Luton Town are next having drifted out to 14s, followed by Coventry City and Sheffield United who are both 16s. West Brom and Sunderland are both 20s, after which there is a big break in the market to Stoke City at 28s and Wednesday at 33s.