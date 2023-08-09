Leeds United lift-off expected as Whites eye big double-transfer swoop

Leeds United lift off is expected ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town as the Whites eye a double transfer swoop.

Leeds will take in their second competitive game under new boss Daniel Farke with this evening’s first round EFL Cup tie against the Shrews at Elland Road, ahead of which the Whites are reportedly closing in on deals for Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon and Norwich City full back Max Aarons.

Wales international centre-back Rodon will reportedly join Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham but the Whites are eyeing a permanent swoop for Aarons in a deal that could be worth up to £12m according to a report from Norwich publication the Pink Un.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds bagged a last-gasp 2-2 draw from Sunday’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City but a Whites lift-off of two wins in four days is now expected in league and cup.

Farke’s side are strong odds on favourites to progress inside 90 minutes against League One-side Shrewsbury who arrive at Elland Road priced at 7-1 to win inside 90 minutes. Leeds are no bigger than 2-5 whilst the draw which would mean a penalty shoot out is on offer at 4-1. The second round draw will take place after tonight’s games, screened live on Sky Sports at around 10.15pm.