Leeds United lesser-seen star 'like a kid' as he waxes lyrical on Elland Road song
Isaac Schmidt is one of the lesser-known entities in the Whites dressing room this season, having played just 25 minutes of Championship action since signing fot the club in the summer.
The full-back, who arrived from FC St Gallen in Switzerland, has more minutes in European football in the current campaign having made five appearances in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers for his previous club before making the move to English football. Boss Daniel Farke, who initially described the defender as a 'young and interesting' addition, has spoken of injuries that have disrupted Schmidt's rhythm and the strength of the competition for places in his position. Junior Firpo and Sam Byram have nailed down the left-back berth between them while Jayden Bogle has grown into a vital part of Farke's system on the other side of the back four.
Schmidt himself is philosophical about his lack of involvement. "I know that I haven't played a lot at the moment, but that's football and we all know that can happen," he told the matchday programme for Monday night's game against Sunderland. "I'm in a really good environment to work and keep learning, so I'm really happy about that right now. I just focus on being ready for the team. No matter how many minutes I am on the pitch, I just want to be ready and be the best player for everyone, a competitive player for the team. I want to bring what I can for the team because the goal of everyone is to be promoted, so we all need to give the best and I will make sure I do that every day."
Schmidt's enjoyment of his debut season in England has been boosted by close relationships with several players in the squad - including former rival in Switzerland Willy Gnonto - and the Elland Road experience, where the 25-year-old senses history when Leeds walk out for games.
"I love the fans," he said. "I love how they are invested when we play at home or away. I also love the song they are singing before we are coming on the pitch, 'Marching On Together.' I love it. It gives me goosebumps, to be honest. The first time I came, I was like a kid. I was like 'wow!' The music, everything, how they're singing together, I find it so lovely. You can feel that it's more than fans. You can feel the fans throughout all the years, they are such a huge part of the match."
