Leeds United, Leicester, Ipswich, Hull City, West Brom chances rated in Championship promotion & play-off odds

Leeds United will enter the business end of the Championship promotion race after the international break.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT

Leeds United got their first taste of being the Championship's top team after beating Millwall 2-0 last weekend, with goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James ensuring the Whites leapfrogged Leicester City due to a superior goal difference. Daniel Farke's men have clawed back a 17-point gap on the previous league leaders after winning 12 of a 13-game unbeaten run.

The timing of Leeds' ascension means they will be top for around a fortnight due to the March international break, and with only eight league games remaining - nine for Leicester - next week's return to action signals the start of the business end of the season. Leicester, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all vying to pip Farke's men to a top-two spot while a host of teams below are battling for play-off football.

With odds (correct at the time of writing) courtesy of William Hill, the YEP has rounded up who the bookies are backing for the Championship title, promotion and a place in the play-offs. Take a look below to see how Leeds are seen among their rivals.

Play-offs: 250/1 Promotion: 500/1 Title: N/A

1. Watford - 13th

Play-offs: 250/1 Promotion: 500/1 Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Play-offs: 200/1 Promotion: N/A Title: N/A

2. Sunderland - 12th

Play-offs: 200/1 Promotion: N/A Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Play-offs: 100/1 Promotion: 250/1 Title: N/A

3. Cardiff City - 11th

Play-offs: 100/1 Promotion: 250/1 Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Play-offs: 33/1 Promotion: 100/1 Title: N/A

4. Middlesbrough - 10th

Play-offs: 33/1 Promotion: 100/1 Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Play-offs: 16/1 Promotion: 125/1 Title: N/A

5. Preston North End - 9th

Play-offs: 16/1 Promotion: 125/1 Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Play-offs: 9/4 Promotion: 16/1 Title: N/A

6. Coventry City - 8th

Play-offs: 9/4 Promotion: 16/1 Title: N/A

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityIpswichLeicesterWest BromMillwallSouthamptonDaniel Farke