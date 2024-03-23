Leeds United, Leicester, Ipswich, Hull City, West Brom chances rated in Championship promotion & play-off odds

Leeds United got their first taste of being the Championship's top team after beating Millwall 2-0 last weekend, with goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James ensuring the Whites leapfrogged Leicester City due to a superior goal difference. Daniel Farke's men have clawed back a 17-point gap on the previous league leaders after winning 12 of a 13-game unbeaten run.

The timing of Leeds' ascension means they will be top for around a fortnight due to the March international break, and with only eight league games remaining - nine for Leicester - next week's return to action signals the start of the business end of the season. Leicester, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all vying to pip Farke's men to a top-two spot while a host of teams below are battling for play-off football.