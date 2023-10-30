Leeds United, Leicester City and Sunderland's Championship rivals set to unveil new foreign boss
One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are reportedly close to appointing their new boss.
Queens Park Rangers announced on Sunday evening that they had sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth following the club’s poor start to the new season. QPR sit second-bottom and the West London side are now reportedly close to appointing Hammarby’s Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes as their new manager. Cifuentes, 40, has been in charge of Swedish outfit Hammarby since January 2022.