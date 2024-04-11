Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United return to action this weekend when they take on Blackburn Rovers looking to get back to winning ways. The Whites could only manage a draw against Sunderland during the week, but with Leicester City losing and Ipswich Town only managing a draw, the automatic promotion race has not changed all that much.

With four games remaining for Leeds and Ipswich and five remaining for Leicester, the Foxes and Tractor Boys lead the way with 88 points, while the Whites have 87 at this stage. As we enter the most pivotal part of the season, we have rounded up each team’s run-in to see who may be more likely to secure promotion to the Premier League. Predicted points totals are from FootballWebPages, and we have left Southampton out for now, given they would need a near-miracle to finish inside the top two.

Leicester City's remaining fixtures

Plymouth (A), West Brom (H), Southampton (H), Preston (A), Blackburn (H).

Average position of opponents: 11

Predicted points return: 13 (Predicted final total - 101)

Leicester have to be confident of coming through the Plymouth clash unscathed, but they then face three tricky fixtures on the bounce, facing three sides who are in or around the playoffs. They then face a Blackburn side who may be playing for survival on the final day.

Ipswich Town's remaining fixtures

Middlesbrough (H), Coventry (A), Hull (A), Huddersfield (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.75

Predicted points return: 7 (Predicted final total - 95)

Ipswich now have three tricky fixtures, taking on three playoff hopefuls, albeit Hull may be out of the picture by the time that one rolls around. The Tractor Boys then take on a Huddersfield Town side who may have survival at stake on the final day.

Leeds United's remaining fixtures

Blackburn (H), Middlesbrough (A), QPR (A), Southampton (H).

Average position of opponents: 11.75

Predicted points return: 12 (Predicted final total - 99)

