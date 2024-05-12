Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United face Norwich City in a Championship play-offs first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday lunchtime.

A modern day Leeds United legend has shown his support for the Whites ahead of the play-offs - which he knows all about.

Pablo Hernandez was part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squad that were dumped out of the play-offs by Derby County in May 2019, only for the Whites to then bounce back in the ultimate style the following season as Championship champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four years later, United’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League is now dependent on the play-offs which all begin with Sunday lunchtime’s semi-final first leg at Norwich City.