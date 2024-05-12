Modern day Leeds United legend shows support for Whites with message ahead of play-offs
A modern day Leeds United legend has shown his support for the Whites ahead of the play-offs - which he knows all about.
Pablo Hernandez was part of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds squad that were dumped out of the play-offs by Derby County in May 2019, only for the Whites to then bounce back in the ultimate style the following season as Championship champions.
Four years later, United’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League is now dependent on the play-offs which all begin with Sunday lunchtime’s semi-final first leg at Norwich City.
Ahead of the game, Hernandez took to his Instagram story to write: “Lets go Leeds!!” together with two flexed biceps emojis.
