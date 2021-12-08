Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites are 15th in the Premier League table after 15 games played but both Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper were forced off injured during Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford.

German international centre-back Robin Koch has been out since August with a pelvic issue but is working his way back whist Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford only featured for the first time since September in Sunday's clash against the Bees after their recent setbacks.

Whites head coach Bielsa will be asked about the severity of the latest injuries when speaking at his pre-Chelsea press conference this week and former Whites star Gray admits sides lower down the table will naturally be hit harder by player absentees due to the division's comparative squad strengths.

BLOW: Leeds United's England international midfielder star Kalvin Phillips, above, was forced off injured during the second half of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Yet ex-wing ace Gray still expects Leeds to survive their second season back in the top flight as the Whites prepare for Saturday's trip to title-chasing Chelsea.

United are on 16 points, six points clear of the drop zone although third-bottom Burnley have a game in hand.

Unconfirmed reports in the national media claim that Phillips is facing two months out with a suspected hamstring issue.

"Injuries are a problem for all sides," Gray told the YEP.

"The thing about it is that you look at sides and people go on about injuries and that's right.

"But if you take say three or players out of the Chelsea side and took four players out of their side then they would struggle.

"It's the same with most teams.

"Not every team has got 17 or 18 top class players that can play every week so for teams lower down the table it's probably more of a hindrance because of the strength in depth that the other clubs have got.

"But it's something that you have got to cope with in football.

"It's not just our club, every club will go through a period in the season, injuries or suspensions here and there so it's something you have got to cope with in football and it's always been the same.

"You always get injuries to key players or somebody suspended but I think we will have enough in our locker to be okay."

