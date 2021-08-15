Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe loved his new shirt and Whites fans love him

The South African’s face lit up as the 52-year-old unwrapped his parcel with excitement more akin to a child opening presents on Christmas Day.

All filmed on a video on his Twitter page, he then broke into a rendition of Marching On Together.

That’s what 12 years at Leeds United does for you and the feeling from Whites fans is mutual for a top class defender nicknamed The Chief.

WHITES LEGEND: Former Leeds United centre-back star and captain Lucas Radebe. Picture by Phil Cole/Allsport via Getty Images.

Radebe joined Leeds from South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 1994 as part of the deal to bring team mate Phil Masinga to the club.

Radebe was playing for Kaizer Chiefs when Leeds scout Jeff Slate visited South Africa to watch Masinga.

Masinga was duly signed but Radebe joined him to help Masinga settle in at the club.

Eleven years later, Radebe left as a former captain and club legend who amassed 262 appearances for the Whites who he helped guide to the Champions League semi-finals.

But fans this week have recalled a vast array of stand out moments from the Whites career of a player who famously turned down the chance to join Manchester United as well as Roma whilst at Leeds.

Whites fan Gary Peacock said: “Lucas stayed at the Golden Lion Hotel, now The Cosmopolitan Hotel on Lower Briggate, with Phil Masinga when they first came over.

"He became a real favourite of the staff.

"I managed the place a couple of years after he’d moved out and a good friend of mine who ran South West Whites - Nigel Amott - RIP - invited Lucas to a photo session at the hotel on the Saturday morning.

"I guess he was injured at the time. I have to say he is a magnificent man, humble and caring.

“He was equally interested in the staff he remembered from his stay at the hotel, as well as photos and autographs for the Leeds fans staying from the South West.

"True legend on and off the pitch, in Leeds and South Africa.”

Leeds fan Robert Pinches added: “My best memory was him playing in the reserves against Bolton Wanderers away after his leg break. He’d played a blinder and me and my dad were above the tunnel. I was maybe eight or nine years old. We shouted “good game Lucas”.

“He looked up and smiled with a thumbs up gesture. Fast forward to the Champions League several years later at Elland Road.“He was outside taking his daughter to the crèche I think. He remembered me as a young kid back at Bolton away.”

Plenty of fans nominated Radebe’s goals against Spartak Moscow, and Partizan Belgrade as highlights, whilst many recalled how the defender went in goal against Manchester United after keeper Mark Beeney had been sent off. Fan Alan Miller added: “Met him a couple of times, an absolute gentleman. Always had a smile on his face.”

But probably summing up the thoughts of just about every Leeds fan in the world, the Leeds That Podcast replied with “Flat out refusing a move to Manchester United at his absolute peak. It speaks volumes of his character. What a man!”

