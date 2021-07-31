Leeds United legend and Revie Boy Terry Cooper dies aged 77

Leeds United legend Terry Cooper in 1971. Pic: Getty

Cooper amassed 351 appearances over a 13-year professional career for the Whites, scoring 11 goals during the club's most successful period to date.

Born in Brotherton, North Yorkshire, Cooper joined the Elland Road ranks in 1961 as an apprentice before turning professional just a year later.

Cooper went on to become a prominent member of legendary manager Don Revie's first team squad in LS11 and his goal in the 1968 League Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley secured United's first ever major honour - an iconic moment in the history of Leeds.

He won the First Division in 1969 with the Whites along with the League Cup and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup a year earlier.

The full-back also lifted the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup trophy in 1970 as well as a second Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph in 1971.

He secured 20 caps for England during a stellar playing career, representing the Three Lions at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Cooper went on to play for Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Bristol Rovers and Doncaster Rovers following his departure from West Yorkshire in 1975 before beginning a managerial career in the game.