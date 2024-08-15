Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's 49ers Enterprises ownership are coming under increasing scrutiny from the club's supporters following a second successive summer of tumultuous transfer exits.

The 49ers face their greatest crisis since becoming majority shareholders of Leeds United.

Leeds are expected to part ways with much-loved attacker Georginio Rutter after a £40 million release clause in his contract which had previously gone unreported, was activated by Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. It follows the £25 million exit of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United, whose own relegation release clause was triggered earlier this month. While losing a pair who collectively contributed to 51 Championship goals last season is a major problem to solve in such a short period of time between now and the end of the window, it is not the 49ers' greatest issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football club owners are often viewed with suspicion, their motives questioned and activities held under a microscope. Ask a Leeds fan to describe in one word several of the club's previous incumbents and they're not likely to be complimentary. Fail in the eyes of supporters and you are there to be shot at, that is the nature of the beast.

Leeds supporters have heard plenty of broken promises before, from previous administrations, whipped into a frenzy, sold dreams of hope and opportunity, only to be let down and left to pick up the pieces as those responsible packed up and shipped out.

The 49ers' messaging up until this summer reflected an understanding of the club's past and respected it, vowing to be responsible and ambitious custodians. They have tended to speak when there is something to speak about, such as holding court with the local press to proudly announce the club's new multi-level partnership with soft drink giant Red Bull earlier this season, chairman Paraag Marathe front and centre of that particular exchange. As yet another high-potential, game-changing young player leaves in emotionally-charged circumstances, communication at the highest level has not been forthcoming.

Actions speak louder than words and words are louder than silence; Leeds fans are already at a point where they just want to know what's going on. They've sat back this summer and been told to judge the club at the end of the window as midfield prodigy and probable future England international Archie Gray was jettisoned, seemingly in a hasty manner, close to the annual accounting deadline of June 30. Glen Kamara's profitable exit was widely regarded a good deal for all parties at the time but so far only Joe Rothwell has arrived in the centre of midfield, on loan, to replace the minutes played by the aforementioned duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville was the next high-profile player from Leeds' 90-point Championship season to leave; he, too, is yet to be replaced.

Joe Rodon's permanent return was shrouded by the Gray sale while Jayden Bogle's first two competitive outings in a Leeds shirt indicate there is work to be done before he is up to speed with his new teammates. On the whole, Leeds' incoming business has been somewhat underwhelming and their outgoings downright concerning for the season ahead. Considering the club have recouped, or are set to recoup, upwards of £105 million in player sales this summer pending Georginio's anticipated £40 million sale, whilst the squad has shrunk to just 19 first-team players, are supporters unreasonable for asking for some form of official communication?

Forget local and national media, forget spin, forget rumours, whispers and so-called 'in-the-knows', let's take the 49ers at face value based on what they have actually said at the beginning of the summer.

"We enter this summer with the primary goal of putting ourselves in the best position to compete for promotion next season. I can promise you that as we regroup, we'll be consistent in our approach of operating with a deliberate strategy to put the most competitive team on the pitch that we can," Marathe said in a statement on the Leeds United official website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corporate communications are well thought-out and carefully-scripted, so what has come of the promise of operating a deliberate strategy to put the most competitive team on the pitch? Well, with a fortnight of the window remaining, Leeds are weaker, quite considerably so, than the group which fell short of automatic promotion. Daniel Farke knows it, too. He listed full-back cover, another central midfielder, a Summerville replacement and somebody who can contribute the goals and assists Rutter provided last season, at a minimum.

"We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi a second offensive player. They need the full package in all areas. You are not a top player unless you deliver goals and assists. They have to fit personality and mentality and be affordable. It's not easy to attract this quality," the manager said.

Sympathisers will point to the loss of Summerville and expected loss of Georginio as matters outside the 49ers' control. Release clauses inserted into those players' contracts were approved by a previous regime and evidently what Farke has referred to when suggesting Leeds are still paying for 'sins of the past' during the last two summer windows. Marathe and co, though, held 44 per cent of the club at the time of Summerville's contract renegotiation two summers ago and Georginio's arrival from Germany six months later.

While it was not a controlling stake and the 49ers did operate a background role until their full takeover last July, greater protections could have been put in place once assuming overarching authority to avoid a situation like the one which currently befalls the club. At the time of Rutter's arrival, The Athletic also reported that the 49ers had played a 'key' role in the Frenchman's arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a mark of the machinations in Leeds United’s boardroom that 49ers Enterprises, the club’s minority shareholder, was influential in pushing through their record signing of Georginio Rutter," respected transfer journalist David Ornstein wrote.

"The proactive role of 49ers Enterprises in supporting the bid for Rutter and agreeing to meet future payments for him is another firm indication of a change of ownership coming. Leeds, like most clubs, structure payments to run over a new signing’s contract — Rutter’s runs to 2028 — and it looks likely that the responsibility of meeting many of those instalments will fall to 49ers Enterprises."

The YEP has approached Leeds United for comment at executive level with regards to recent transfer activity but the club are still to respond to that particular request. A statement released by the Leeds United Supporters Trust following the activation of Georginio's release clause suggested that after communicating with the club, the Trust had been assured an explanation for the window would follow once it had shut. To many, that will be too little, too late, particularly if Leeds are unable to secure a string of statement signings in the next 14 days to appease fans who feel increasingly out of the loop.

On Thursday afternoon, Farke spoke again of ambition, in particular Marathe's, but fans would argue they are yet to see it. The manager also fronted up as questions were fired his way regarding contracts signed before his arrival, exit clauses and the like, but ultimately the buck stops with the chairman and that is who Leeds fans seek to hear from most. Failing that, activity in the market would suffice - although at this stage, to get some sections of Elland Road back onside, prospective signings need to be nuclear.