Trials are open as a new team launches a partnership with Leeds United Foundation support.

A new junior football team has launched a partnership with Leeds United Foundation and The Hunslet Club, with the help of a newly developed 3G pitch.

Leeds Riverside - a new Junior Premier League team - are based at The Hunslet Club’s newly developed 3G pitch and will now provide elite football opportunities to young players across South Leeds and beyond.

Leeds Riverside will offer a clear pathway for local talent to develop in a professional environment, with coaching supported by the Leeds United Foundation and access to training facilities on a new 3G pitch development that is almost complete.

The team will compete in the Junior Premier League, the UK’s leading national youth development platform outside of academy football.

Trials are currently open for players in age groups from under-7s to under-10s - with strong interest already building across the city.

The project’s aim is to combine technical excellence with community values, ensuring young people can thrive on and off the pitch.

“We’re proud to support this new JPL team and expand high-quality football provision in South Leeds,” said Ryan Grant, Director of Football for The Hunslet Club.

“Our new 3G facility means we can deliver first-class sessions that match the ambition of our young players.”

Based in one of Leeds’ most deprived areas, the club has been created with a core mission: to ensure football is accessible to all, regardless of personal or financial circumstance.

For more information or to register for upcoming trials visit the club’s website at leedsriversideefc.org.uk