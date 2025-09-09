Leeds United are working with the city council to bid for hosting rights for 2035 FIFA Women's World Cup games.

Elland Road is in line for redevelopment under proposals that have been submitted for planning approval this summer. The plans would take the stadium's capacity from just over 36,000 to around 53,000 with a new West Stand followed by an enhanced North Stand.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are set to host the 2035 Women's World Cup and stadiums must meet certain criteria to be considered. Leeds believe their redevelopment plans will make Elland Road a 'leading candidate' to host international tournament games. City councillors will be asked to approve the submission of a bid when they meet at Civic Hall on Wednesday September 17.

A statement said: "Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium could be in line to host matches in the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Working with Leeds City Council on a bid for the city, all potential World Cup venues need to meet set criteria and with plans to enhance Elland Road to make it one of the largest stadiums in the country, it would make Leeds one of the leading candidates to be a host.

"Senior councillors are expected to approve the city making a formal bid at a meeting next week. The council’s executive board will be asked at its meeting at Civic Hall on Wednesday 17 September to approve Leeds submitting a bid to the Football Association to be considered to host up to seven matches in the tournament at Elland Road.

"The United Kingdom bid to stage the prestigious tournament in 2035 is set to be unopposed, with locations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland bidding for the right to be host venues for the matches. Elland Road has hosted many major sporting events in recent years including international matches for both England women’s and men’s senior football teams, along with games in the 2015 Rugby Union World Cup and 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

"Alongside this, the city has hosted the World Triathlon Series, the Cricket World Cup, IRONMAN Leeds and the 2014 Grand Départ of the Tour de France, which earned global acclaim and admiration. Women’s football as a sport is growing at all levels in the UK, inspired by the historic achievements of England’s Lionesses in winning and then successfully retaining the European Championship title as well as reaching the FIFA World Cup final in 2023."

Leeds United chief business officer Morrie Eisenberg said: “We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing 2035 Women’s FIFA World Cup matches to Elland Road, which would be fantastic for both the club and the city. As part of our vision to enhance Elland Road, which would put it amongst the elite stadia in Europe, we want to host Premier League football and world-class events, and this is an amazing opportunity to do so.

“The women’s game has enjoyed huge growth over the past decade, which will only continue over the coming years and we want Elland Road to be part of that legacy, this is another example of the city and club coming together to drive positive impact for the Leeds community.”

Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture Councillor Salma Arif added: “The possibility of Leeds and Elland Road hosting matches in a football World Cup is hugely exciting and so we are delighted to be making our bid to be a host venue working with Leeds United and our partners.

“Women’s football is booming at all levels following the incredible success of the Lionesses, which is fantastic to see in terms of inspiring people of all ages to lead healthy and active lifestyles. And as a city Leeds has a proven track-record for hosting major international events, so we look forward to being part of this bidding process and hearing on the next steps in due course.”