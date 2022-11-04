Leeds United are back in action this weekend, and they will be looking to build on their superb result against Liverpool.

Jesse Marsch has eased the pressure slightly, but he cannot afford to lose at home against Bournemouth this weekend, despite the fact the newly promoted Cherries have enjoyed a solid start to the season. These are the need-to-win games for Leeds if they want to avoid getting into a relegation battle, especially at home, and especially given they face Tottenham away in their final game before the World Cup break.

Ahead of the Bournemouth clash, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds.

Gakpo update

Leeds continue to be linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, and it is looking increasingly likely the winger will be sold this January.

Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink has told Voetbal Primeur: “If I were PSV, I would do everything I could not to sell [Gakpo] this winter. If you lose Gakpo, you might say goodbye to your title aspirations. But hopefully that will only be before next season. Then we can get some things back.”

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are also being linked with Gakpo ahead of the winter window.

Okafor price

Leeds will have to pay big to land RB Salzburg Noah Okafor in the January window.

The Whites have been linked with Okafor, which is not surprising given Marsch’s links to Salzburg. But according to Calciomercato, Salzburg are demanding £30million for the 22-year-old forward.