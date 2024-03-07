Leeds United learn loanee 'asking price' as £37m ex-target set to be made available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are busy preparing to make the journey down to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night in what will be their fourth outing in just 10 days. It's been a hectic period for the Whites but results have remained consistent with the draw at Huddersfield Town being the only blemish on their remarkable record.

Since the turn of the year, the Whites have won 10 out of 11 Championship games and while Wednesday are in a purple patch of form themselves, Leeds will expect to pick up the points at Hillsborough. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines out there in the build-up to the contest.

Leeds learn Rodon 'asking price'

Leeds United might have to spend up to £15m to secure the services of Joe Rodon next season, according to The Sun. Rodon has impressed at Elland Road since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, with his consistently strong performances at the back helping Leeds to boast the best defensive record in the division.

As such, with Spurs said to be keen on selling the Wales international, Leeds have been strongly linked with making his loan move permanent in the summer should they win promotion to the Premier League. However, it seems they could have to part with between £10m-£15m in order to sign him, despite the defender having just one more season left to run on his contract in north London.

Previous reports have suggested Leeds might not be the only club keen on bagging Rodon in the summer, though, with his performances in the Championship not going unnoticed.

Diallo set to depart?

Ex-Leeds United target Amad Diallo could be set to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer. That's according to Manchester Evening News' Manchester United man Samuel Luckhurst, who is predicting Diallo to become a casualty should the Red Devils splash the cash under their new ownership in the summer.

