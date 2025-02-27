Leeds United learn kick-off time for hoped promotion party after 320-mile trip
The EFL have confirmed that the Whites' trip to Plymouth Argyle will kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday May 3.
All of the Championship fixtures will kick off at the same time on the final day, but the change means that Leeds fans will face a 320-mile journey to make it to Devon for the start of the game.
Last season Leeds had to make two trips to Home Park after drawing the Pilgrims in the FA Cup and then being held by them at Elland Road. After a 4-1 extra-time victory in the cup Leeds returned to Devon for the Championship fixture and won 2-0, 11 days later.
Daniel Farke's side sit top of the 2024/25 Championship table with a five point lead over Sheffield United, with a dozen games remaining. Leeds travelled to the Blades on Monday night and won 3-1 thanks to 89th and 90th minute goals from Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe.
