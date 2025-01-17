Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United and Millwall have avoided one of the more unusual TV slots for their FA Cup fourth round clash in February.

The Whites will host the London outfit on Saturday February 8 in one of two 12.15pm kick-offs, but it is not slated to be broadcast live. Instead, the game between League One side Leyton Orient and Manchester City will kick off at that time live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The fourth round will begin on Friday February 7 at 8pm when Leicester City visit Manchester United. Six ties will take place at 3pm on Saturday 8, with further games at 5.45pm and 8pm live on BBC One and ITV4. Sunday will host a trio of fixtures, including Leeds loanee Darko Gyabi’s plum tie with Liverpool, at Plymouth Argyle. On Monday February 10 Doncaster Rovers take on Crystal Palace Live on BBC iPlayer and the round concludes with Nottingham Forest’s Tuesday night trip to Exeter City.

A strong Leeds XI earned their spot in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over League Two Harrogate Town at Elland Road, while Millwall progressed from round four by beating National League Dagenham and Redbridge. Last season the Whites made it as far as the fifth round in which they were defeated 3-2 at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea.

Earlier this season Leeds lost 1-0 at The Den when Japhet Tanganga scored the only goal of the game, before Junior Firpo was retrospectively banned for three games for violent conduct in an incident towards the end of the clash.