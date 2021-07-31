Leeds United launch big money bid for EPL player, Talks underway for midfielder raid

As far as baptisms of fire go, however, a trip to face bitter rivals Manchester United doesn’t come much hotter.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were beaten 6-2 in a breathless affair at Old Trafford last year, and the hope will be that Leeds can put in a much better display in this season’s opener.

Mateusz Klich is optimistic about their chances, especially with the suggestion that supporters will be in the stands for the heated showdown on August 14th.

“I remember the last time we played there, it wasn’t a really good game,” said Klich, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds.

“But it’s a good game to start. It’s the Premier League there are no easy games to play.

“I think a very important part is that fans are back in the stadium and this is going to make this game even bigger.

“I just can’t wait to see Old Trafford filled with the fans and especially with our fans because our away fans are unbelievably good.

“At the Euros it wasn’t full but we had fans in the stadium which was a bit weird to play with the fans in the stadium but good.

"I missed the two last games of the season. They let me go so I couldn’t play with the fans in the Premier League yet so I can’t wait.”

