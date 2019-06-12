Wolves open to Helder Costa offers as Leeds United eye ambitious move

Wolverhampton Wanderers have heightened Leeds United’s hopes of landing Helder Costa on loan by indicating that they will listen to bids for the winger.

Leeds have expressed a firm interest in Costa and are attempting to set up a deal to bring the talented Portuguese to Elland Road on a temporary basis next season.

Costa carries a high value and broke Wolves’ transfer record when he arrived from Benfica for £13m in 2017 but he is one of a number of players who Wanderers plan to remove from their squad as they attempt to continue their impressive rise up the English pyramid.

Wolves are yet to dismiss the idea of a loan deal, despite the fee Costa might command if the club choose to sell him, and Leeds hope the existing relationship between chairman Andrea Radrizzani and Costa’s agent, Jorge Mendes, will aid negotiations.

Costa, 25, is United’s top target in a summer window where head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to make significant additions to his wide options at Elland Road.

Leeds are understood to be making positive progress in talks to bring Jack Harrison back from Manchester City and are vying with Rangers for the loan signature of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

Kent has just finished a year on loan at Ibrox but is not expected to be part of Liverpool’s first-team plans under Jurgen Klopp next season.

Leeds have also been heavily linked with Harry Wilson, the winger who spent this term with Derby County, but Wilson is likely to make a big-money move out of Anfield, leaving Kent as a loan target for United and a number of other teams.