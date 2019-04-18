Wigan's away record, Bielsa calls for calm, Cooper doubt and another Good Friday? 5 things you need to know ahead of Leeds United's clash with Wigan

Missed any of the build-up ahead of Leeds United's clash with Wigan? Here are five things you need to know ahead of the showdown at Elland Road.

1 - Liam Cooper doubt

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper remains doubtful for the fixture.

The 27-year-old pulled out of last weekend's victory over Sheffield Wednesday during the warm-up with a muscular problem.

Fellow defender Gaetano Berardi was forced into action for the first time in six months against the Owls and is expected to line-up once again in defence.

Marcelo Bielsa refused to completely rule out his skipper over the Easter period but he remains a major doubt and the Latics clash is expected to come too soon.

2 - Wigan's away form - and going for double

Leeds are searching to complete a first ever league double over Wigan on Friday.

United came away victorious in the reverse fixture in November, with goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe cancelling out an early Reece James strike.

The Latics also boast the worst away record in the Championship.

Paul Cook's men have picked up just seven points from their 21 games away from the DW stadium, which includes just one victory on their travels.

3 - Hoping for another Good Friday

Leeds have never lost a home league match on Good Friday, winning three and drawing four times.

A 2-1 victory over Bolton last year ensured the streak remained alive with the Whites hoping for three points once again against Wigan.

4 - What Bielsa has said...

Assessing the current mood and spirit of his camp, Bielsa said: “We are like an expectation. It’s a spirit of calm too with the players to face the next games that we are going to play.

“And there is a spirit of responsibility around the importance of each point that we are going to play from now until the end of the season.”

Reflecting on how difficult it was to keep calm, he continued: “It is true that it is difficult to do this.

“When the atmosphere close to you is excited, it’s more difficult to be calm inside yourself.

“But you need to have both feelings - not just the calm - and to have the right value of both are difficult to get.

“It’s the intention to have the link with the amateur spirit that the players have to have because then the players can identify with the fans and the supporters.

“There is no football player that has not been a fan or not had this feeling.

“At the same time, as professionals, they have to have balance and they have to have this calm that we are talking about.”

5 - Fortress Elland Road

Leeds boast the joint-best home record in the second division, alongside Norwich City.

14 wins, three draws and four defeats make up their 21 home fixtures to date with the Latics clash their penultimate home game of the season.

Kemar Roofe said of Elland Road on Wednesday: "I can only imagine it must be intimidating for the opposition to experience it and to play in front of it."

United will be hoping to keep their strong form going against Wigan as one of the best home records in the Championship plays host to the worst away record in the division.