Wigan Athletic 0 Leeds United 2: Latics boss Paul Cook cites Kalvin Phillips challenge as one that got away

WIGAN ATHLETIC boss Paul Cook called for consistent refereeing after seeing Joe Williams sent off for a second booking during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Championship visitors Leeds United.

Wlliams - who had already been booked - was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Patrick Bamford in the 21st minute and Cook admitted he had no qualms with the dismissal in its own right.

However, the Wigan boss felt United's Kalvin Phillips earlier should have been booked for what he felt was a similar challenge leaving the Latics manager unhappy with referee Andy Madley.

Two close-range finishes from Patrick Bamford then saw Leeds to a 2-0 victory.

"It's always going to be a tough game when you play Leeds, they're such a strong team who ask so many questions of you," said Cook.

"Big decisions will always influence the outcome of games.

"Are we aggrieved at the sending off? No. I did think it was a second yellow, without a doubt.

"But are we aggrieved with the decision just before, when (Kalvin) Phillips commits a very similar foul, and no yellow? Yes, we are.

"All we're asking for as managers is for referees to show consistency in a game - that's all we're asking for.

"Has the referee cost us the game today? That's up for debate, because Joe deserved his red card.

"To play against Leeds with 10 men is very, very tough, because they're obviously going to have a very strong season.

"All we are asking for is consistency because, when you get a yellow card for one tackle and no yellow card for the same tackle, managers are going to feel aggrieved.

"I'm not aggrieved at the result at all. I am aggrieved at the referee's performance."

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa refused to get involved with the debate.

"Today was a very difficult game to referee," the Argentinian said.

"Once he has sent off one player, it becomes an even harder game to referee."